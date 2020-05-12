Cade "Budaman" Coursey
1996 - 2020
Cade A. 'Budaman' Coursey

Born: December 20, 1996

Died: May 8, 2020

STERLING – Cade Alexander "Budaman" Coursey, 23, of Sterling, died Friday, May 8, 2020.

He was born on December 20, 1996, in Sterling, the son of Dayne F. Coursey and Rorie K. Ivey and was a 2015 graduate of Sterling High School. As a student and athlete in school, Cade excelled in many sports: diving, soccer, gymnastics and pole vaulting. He loved music and was blessed with a gift to play many instruments, including drums, guitar and the keyboard. Cade was active in skateboarding and snowboarding and loved spending time with his family and friends. Whenever Cade entered a room, he lit it up with his contagious smile and charm. His generous heart made everyone feel warm and welcome. Yet the greatest joy in Cade's life was being the father of his daughter. Lucy Mae. At the time of his death, Cade worked at HALO in Sterling.

Survivors include his father and mother, Dayne and Rorie; his daughter, Lucy Mae Coursey and her mother Paige Mitchem; his sister, Alexis (Kory) Walk and nephew Kohen Walk; his maternal grandfather, Rolland (Sue) Lindsay; his paternal grandfather, Donald Lee Coursey; his aunt Megon Holldorf; his uncles, Charles Lindsay, Max (Beth) Lindsay and Rhawn Boesen; cousins, Matthew King, (Chris Carlson), Michelle King, Eleanor and Mary Margaret Lindsay; his stepfather, Kyle Ivey and stepsisters Macie and Taylor and grandparents Danny and Sandi Ivey.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Lindsay.

Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drivethrough viewing for family and friends to pay their final respects to Cade, will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. All those paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot as well as staff directions. A private family funeral will follow on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the education and care of his daughter Lucy Mae.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
01:00 - 06:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Kory & Alexis-

We want you to know that we are praying for you and your families as you walk through this time. May God give you His peace & grace through this.
Mike & Lisa Downing
Friend
May 11, 2020
Words can not even begin to express the sadness of your loss. Bob and Kim Zissler
Kim Zissler
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Sending my best to Cade's family. I enjoyed Cade's presence - always cheerful, courteous, and full of smiles. I will miss his friendly hellos, as I'm sure others here at HALO will. I am thankful for having known Cade, and hope that his positivity will be one of the many traits he is known for by those he interacts with in the heavens above...
Jerry Lewis
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Megon, Matthew & Michelle,
I was so sorry to see the obituary for Cade. I remember when the kids were small and always hearing about Cade & Alexis.
Cade & Alexis were just adorable kids/ very nice looking.
Cade looks so much like Rorie.
Sending you guys and your family our Sympathy.
Always
Marsha, Matt & Mariah Naftzger
Marsha Naftzger
Family Friend
May 10, 2020
Dayne and family,
My thoughts are with you during this difficult time and the days ahead.
Randi Kearse
Friend
May 10, 2020
No words to fit...but thoughts and prayers to his mom and dad, his sister,his daughter, her mom, the many many who loved him...he is a mini of his daddy and my heart aches to think where my friend and "family" Dayne is right now...prayers lifted high for all you!!!
Kim McKinley
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Case worked at SBM for us and was a great worker for our project.
Wendy Johnson
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends. I didn't know him well but he always had a smile on his when I saw him. He surely will be missed.
Barbara Neiman
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
We are truly sorry for your family loss. Cade was an amazing smart talented young man and was loved by all. Sending our thoughts and prayers to you all. Rip sweet Cade
Marshelle & Denny Boer
Friend
May 10, 2020
I had the pleasure to spend countless years on The side of Cade. We weren't best friends by any means but we weren't strangers.. it was always love when we seen each other. I'm gonna dearly miss Cade, the way he lit the room up with positive and funny energy. I'm sure while we all mourn we all wish we coulda did more.. I'm sure Cade feels the opposite... I'm sure Cade knows we all woulda did whatever we could of to help him. Love for his daughter and family... rest easy brother
Justin Valentin
Friend
May 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. RIP Cade.
Kari Martin-Higgins
Family Friend
