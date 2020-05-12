Cade A. 'Budaman' Coursey



Born: December 20, 1996



Died: May 8, 2020



STERLING – Cade Alexander "Budaman" Coursey, 23, of Sterling, died Friday, May 8, 2020.



He was born on December 20, 1996, in Sterling, the son of Dayne F. Coursey and Rorie K. Ivey and was a 2015 graduate of Sterling High School. As a student and athlete in school, Cade excelled in many sports: diving, soccer, gymnastics and pole vaulting. He loved music and was blessed with a gift to play many instruments, including drums, guitar and the keyboard. Cade was active in skateboarding and snowboarding and loved spending time with his family and friends. Whenever Cade entered a room, he lit it up with his contagious smile and charm. His generous heart made everyone feel warm and welcome. Yet the greatest joy in Cade's life was being the father of his daughter. Lucy Mae. At the time of his death, Cade worked at HALO in Sterling.



Survivors include his father and mother, Dayne and Rorie; his daughter, Lucy Mae Coursey and her mother Paige Mitchem; his sister, Alexis (Kory) Walk and nephew Kohen Walk; his maternal grandfather, Rolland (Sue) Lindsay; his paternal grandfather, Donald Lee Coursey; his aunt Megon Holldorf; his uncles, Charles Lindsay, Max (Beth) Lindsay and Rhawn Boesen; cousins, Matthew King, (Chris Carlson), Michelle King, Eleanor and Mary Margaret Lindsay; his stepfather, Kyle Ivey and stepsisters Macie and Taylor and grandparents Danny and Sandi Ivey.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Lindsay.



Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drivethrough viewing for family and friends to pay their final respects to Cade, will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. All those paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot as well as staff directions. A private family funeral will follow on Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the education and care of his daughter Lucy Mae.





