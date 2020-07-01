Carl R. 'Ray' Baker
Born: September 6, 1932; Belvidere
Died: June 29, 2020; Galt
STERLING – Carl R. "Ray" Baker, 87, of Galt, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Carl was born September 6, 1932 in Belvidere, the son of Carl and Mabel (Greisie) Baker. He spent many years as a truck driver and was an avid Cubs fan. His family was important to him and he enjoyed spending his time doing activities with his boys as they grew up.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Baker of Galt; two sons, Michael Baker of Dixon and Mark Baker of Galt; and two grandchildren, Zach Baker and Shauna Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two cousins, Allen Thompson and Charles Thompson.
A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon with Pastor Eric Anderson of New Life Lutheran Church of Sterling, officiating.
A memorial has been established, and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081, and will be forwarded to the family
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.