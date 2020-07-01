Carl R. "Rey" Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl R. 'Ray' Baker

Born: September 6, 1932; Belvidere

Died: June 29, 2020; Galt

STERLING – Carl R. "Ray" Baker, 87, of Galt, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.

Carl was born September 6, 1932 in Belvidere, the son of Carl and Mabel (Greisie) Baker. He spent many years as a truck driver and was an avid Cubs fan. His family was important to him and he enjoyed spending his time doing activities with his boys as they grew up.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Baker of Galt; two sons, Michael Baker of Dixon and Mark Baker of Galt; and two grandchildren, Zach Baker and Shauna Baker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two cousins, Allen Thompson and Charles Thompson.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon with Pastor Eric Anderson of New Life Lutheran Church of Sterling, officiating.

A memorial has been established, and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081, and will be forwarded to the family

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved