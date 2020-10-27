1/
Carla E. Haubrich
1950 - 2020
Carla E. Haubrich

Born: October 21, 2020; Kenosha, Wisconsin

Died: October 19, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Carla E. Haubrich, age 69, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center, Sterling.

Carla was born on October 21, 1950 in Kenosha, Wis. the daughter of Lothar and Ione (Hansen) Haubrich. She graduated from Carthage College with a bachelor's degree. Carla was employed as the Director of Self Help Enterprises in Sterling. She was very active in her community and church having served on several boards.

She is survived by one sister, Karen (Dennis) Zander of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; one niece, Ashley Zander; and one nephew, Steve Zander.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
