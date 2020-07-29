1/1
Carlos Ortiz
1939 - 2020
Born: April 24, 1939; Malakoff, Texas

Died: July 28, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Carlos "Charlie" Ortiz, age 81 of Sterling, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.

Charlie was born on April 24, 1939 in Malakoff, TX, the son of Florentino and Elisa (Gonzalez) Ortiz. He was a United States Air Force veteran and served from 1958 to 1962. Charlie married Teresa Rausch on May 11, 1968 in Sterling. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire for 30 ½ years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa; three sisters, Mary (Dale) Smith of Sterling, Enedina Rodriguez of Sterling and Santos (David) Ferrer of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 10:30 a.m.. with Reverend James R. Keenan, Celebrant officiating. Burial with military honors will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to St. Mary Catholic Church or Rock River Hospice and Home.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 28, 2020
Charlie was such a sweet kind man. I enjoyed working with him.
Jared Monroe
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Iam sorry He was a great man he made me laugh Everytime I seen him.He left behind some Wonderful memories
Betty White
Family
July 28, 2020
I thank God for having you in my life. Much love and i will miss you my brother. Jim
Jim Pack
Family
July 28, 2020
Tia Teresa,
I'm so sorry. When I think of Tio Charlie I always think of his big hugs and his huge smile that lit up the room. I feel very lucky to have been his gringo niece. My prayers are with you!
Love, Julie
Julie Higginbotham
July 28, 2020
You will be missed.
Betty Wolf
July 28, 2020
Teresa, so sad to hear of Charlie's death. You two were always so special to us. Loved sitting by you at mass. God Bless you. ♥
Beverly Francque
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
