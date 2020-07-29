Carlos Ortiz
Born: April 24, 1939; Malakoff, Texas
Died: July 28, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Carlos "Charlie" Ortiz, age 81 of Sterling, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.
Charlie was born on April 24, 1939 in Malakoff, TX, the son of Florentino and Elisa (Gonzalez) Ortiz. He was a United States Air Force veteran and served from 1958 to 1962. Charlie married Teresa Rausch on May 11, 1968 in Sterling. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire for 30 ½ years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa; three sisters, Mary (Dale) Smith of Sterling, Enedina Rodriguez of Sterling and Santos (David) Ferrer of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 10:30 a.m.. with Reverend James R. Keenan, Celebrant officiating. Burial with military honors will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to St. Mary Catholic Church or Rock River Hospice and Home.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
.