Carmen M. Gutierrez
Born: March 25, 1933; Ft. Madison, IA
Died: December 1, 2020; Sterling, IL
Dixon – Carmen M. Gutierrez, age 87, of Dixon, formerly of San Juan, Texas, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 of COVID-19 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Carmen was born March 25, 1933 in Ft. Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Jose and Maria (Duran) Cruz. She married Henry Gutierrez, Jr. in 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1994. Carmen was employed at GE in Morrison for 20 years and was a member of the Latin American Ladies Club. Our family has sweet memories of saying prayers with her when we were little and we're still saying those prayers today. She was a loving mother, may she rest in peace.
She was the mother of seven children, Billy Cruz of Sterling, Henry Gutierrez, III (deceased), Oscar (Vickie) Gutierrez of Dixon, Mike Gutierrez of Oracle, Ariz., Dial (Lettie) Gutierrez of Rock Falls, Linda Si Fuentes, of Pharr, Texas and Mireya (Edgar) Soliz of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Maxine Gutierrez; two sisters, Delores Barron of Davenport, Iowa and Juanita Espinoza of Sterling; one brother, Nicholas (Stella) Cruz of Rock Falls; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son; one daughter-in-law, Mary Cruz; two brothers, Ruben and Paul; and one sister, Lupita.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for cancer research.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
