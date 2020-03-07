|
|
Carol ann dukelow King
Born: June 13, 1954
Died: Jan. 5, 2020
Our beautiful sister, daughter,and friendÂ passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2020.
Carol was born in Evanston, IL, but lived in Waukegan for many years. She received her RN at St. Mary of Nazareth.She worked many years as a nurse. Besides hospitals, Carol was a home health nurse, worked as a psychiatric nurse, and was a school nurse at a high school, as well as Northwestern University. Carol really loved people and animals.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dukelow, Jr.
She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Dukelow, her brother James (Kathleen) Dukelow, her sister Wendy (Daniel) Wells. She had 3 nieces and 1 nephew, and she loved them all very much. She is also survived by a close friend, Bruce Bono.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.