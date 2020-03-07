Home

POWERED BY

Carol Ann Dukelow King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Dukelow King Obituary
Carol ann dukelow King

Born: June 13, 1954

Died: Jan. 5, 2020

Our beautiful sister, daughter,and friendÂ  passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2020.

Carol was born in Evanston, IL, but lived in Waukegan for many years. She received her RN at St. Mary of Nazareth.She worked many years as a nurse. Besides hospitals, Carol was a home health nurse, worked as a psychiatric nurse, and was a school nurse at a high school, as well as Northwestern University. Carol really loved people and animals.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dukelow, Jr.

She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Dukelow, her brother James (Kathleen) Dukelow, her sister Wendy (Daniel) Wells. She had 3 nieces and 1 nephew, and she loved them all very much. She is also survived by a close friend, Bruce Bono.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -