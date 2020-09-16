Carol Anne McCrystal
Born: December 26, 1945
Died: September 14, 2020
DIXON – Carol Anne McCrystal, daughter of Robert C. and Helen M. (Buske) McCrystal went home to her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 14, 2020.
She was a graduate of Dixon High School and from Midstate Business School in Peoria, IL. Carol Anne worked at BorgWarner in Dixon for 30 years until her retirement. She was a part of an award-winning safety group.
Carol Anne was also a member of the BorgWarner Women's bowling team, winning first place for 3 years. She was a member of the Dixon Church of the Brethren, serving on several committees, and also was a member of the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, serving as the secretary.
Carol Anne loved to travel in the U.S.A. to visit friends, and to the British Isles where she did some genealogical research for the McCrystal family. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved her cat, Precious, her parakeet, Borgie, and her dog, Max.
She is survived by one sister, Barb Price of Sterling; close friends, Joe and Margie Fornero and many other friends in Dixon, Sterling and across the nation.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steven C. McCrystal.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Dixon Church of the Brethren from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Blaine Miner, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be directed to the Dixon Church of the Brethren or Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.