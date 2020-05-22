Carol J. Steinhagen
Born: June 28, 1943; Coatesville, Pennsylvania
Died: May 20, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Carol J. Steinhagen, age 76 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Carol was born on June 28, 1943 in Coatesville, PA, the daughter of Vernon and Alice (Jones) Shetler. She married Lawrence "Larry" Steinhagen on October 23, 1965 in Sterling. Carol worked at National Manufacturing for 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and baking and her Christmas frosted sugar cookies were a family favorite for decades. She loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with extended Steinhagen and Shetler siblings and their families. She master planned travels throughout the country to include tourist destinations, and cherished visits with relatives, especially the Pennsylvania Shetlers. In these past few years, immediate family still gathered either at home or at Angelo's and she generally sat quietly, happily taking in the conversations. Her family is known for multiple topics at once with what seems like more talk than listening. She loved it! Her gardens throughout her property were tended with care and now guarantee something will always be in bloom.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; two sons, Steve Steinhagen of Rock Falls and Craig (Heidi) Steinhagen of Colona, IL; two brothers, Vernon (Cheryl) Shetler of Polo and David (Sandy) Shetler of Morrison; and two grandchildren, Jacie and Dalton Steinhagen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.