Carol Jacobs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jacobs

Born: December 24, 1939

Died: May 28, 2020

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Carol (Cowley) Jacobs, 80, of Crestview. FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Carol was born December 24, 1939 in Sterling, IL to Robert & Mary (Forth) Cowley. She moved to Florida in 2007 from Mendota, IL.

Carol is survived by her sons, Dean & Ed, and her daughter, Mary Rebholz; two brothers, Jim & Lee Cowley; four sisters, Mary Ann Dettman, Vella Simpson, Jane Koeppen and Peggy Drew; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Jacobs; four brothers, Robert, William, John & Frederick Cowley; and one sister, Donna Jean Matznick.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday, June 6 at the First Christian Church of Sterling. A private burial was held in the Fenton Cemetery, Fenton IL on Monday, June 15.

You may leave your online condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brackney Funeral Service
480 E James Lee Blvd
Crestview, FL 32539
(850) 683-9898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved