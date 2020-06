Carol Jacobs

Carol JacobsBorn: December 24, 1939Died: May 28, 2020CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Carol (Cowley) Jacobs, 80, of Crestview. FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.Carol was born December 24, 1939 in Sterling, IL to Robert & Mary (Forth) Cowley. She moved to Florida in 2007 from Mendota, IL.Carol is survived by her sons, Dean & Ed, and her daughter, Mary Rebholz; two brothers, Jim & Lee Cowley; four sisters, Mary Ann Dettman, Vella Simpson, Jane Koeppen and Peggy Drew; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Jacobs; four brothers, Robert, William, John & Frederick Cowley; and one sister, Donna Jean Matznick.A private memorial service was held on Saturday, June 6 at the First Christian Church of Sterling. A private burial was held in the Fenton Cemetery, Fenton IL on Monday, June 15.You may leave your online condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com