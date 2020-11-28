Carol L. Helms



ROCK FALLS – Carol L. Helms, 85, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.



She was born on October 28, 1935 in Rockford, the daughter Lewis and Mildred (Lemke) Bates. She married Keith Helms on January 6, 1980. Carol had worked as a waitress forover 30 years at many of the Sauk Valley area restaurants. She was a member of First Open Bible Church in Rock Falls and enjoyed attending the women's retreats. Carol enjoyed playing the organ, going to auctions but above all she enjoyed times spent with her family.



Survivors include her husband, Keith; her children, Robert (Charmain) Dickson ofSterling, Richard (Amry) Dickson of Rockford, Karen (Mike) Smith of Millington, IL, Roger (Deb) Dickson of Deltona, FL and Greg (Leanne) Dickson of Morrison; her stepchildren, Kevin (Mista) Helms of Rock Falls, Laurie Helms of Bloomington and Todd (Sara) Helms of Chicago; her sister Marilyn Wotring of San Marco, CA; 17 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; several great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joann Mueller and Donna Kirchner; and her stepdaughter Julie Duncan.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place for a public gathering off riends and family on Monday November 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the 1st Open Bible Church in Rock Falls. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 AM with Pastor Les Funderburg officiating.



Arrangementby McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





