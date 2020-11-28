1/1
Carol L. Helms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Helms

Born: October 28, 1935

Died: November 25, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Carol L. Helms, 85, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.

She was born on October 28, 1935 in Rockford, the daughter Lewis and Mildred (Lemke) Bates. She married Keith Helms on January 6, 1980. Carol had worked as a waitress forover 30 years at many of the Sauk Valley area restaurants. She was a member of First Open Bible Church in Rock Falls and enjoyed attending the women's retreats. Carol enjoyed playing the organ, going to auctions but above all she enjoyed times spent with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Keith; her children, Robert (Charmain) Dickson ofSterling, Richard (Amry) Dickson of Rockford, Karen (Mike) Smith of Millington, IL, Roger (Deb) Dickson of Deltona, FL and Greg (Leanne) Dickson of Morrison; her stepchildren, Kevin (Mista) Helms of Rock Falls, Laurie Helms of Bloomington and Todd (Sara) Helms of Chicago; her sister Marilyn Wotring of San Marco, CA; 17 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; several great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joann Mueller and Donna Kirchner; and her stepdaughter Julie Duncan.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place for a public gathering off riends and family on Monday November 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the 1st Open Bible Church in Rock Falls. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 AM with Pastor Les Funderburg officiating.

Arrangementby McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved