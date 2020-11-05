Carol M. JanssenBorn: April 24, 1942Died: November 2, 2020SANDWICH – Carol M. Janssen, 78, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 2, 2020.Carol was born on April 24, 1942 in Sterling, IL to Walter and Mildred (Schultz) Conklen. She was married to her late husband, Earl Janssen, on February 18, 1962 in Rock Falls, IL. She liked to cook and be around her grandkids. Family was her thing. She loved to vacation down in Florida with Earl and go on cruises. In her former years, she also liked to hunt and garden.Carol is survived by two children, Brad (Kelly) Janssen of Sandwich, IL and Kent (Diane) Janssen of Sandwich, IL; eight grandchildren, Kim (Nick) Dolder, Kori Janssen, Lauren Janssen, Nichole Janssen, Adam (Kristi) Janssen, Kaylin (Bill) Meyer, Morgan Janssen and Amanda Laslo; three great-grandchildren, Teagen Janssen, Amelia Janssen and Caleb Janssen; one brother, Keith (Shirley) Conklen; one sister, Linda (Don) Ebersole; one brother-in-law, Howard (Kay) Janssen; as well as several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl.Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home.