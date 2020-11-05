1/1
Carol M. Janssen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol M. Janssen

Born: April 24, 1942

Died: November 2, 2020

SANDWICH – Carol M. Janssen, 78, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 2, 2020.

Carol was born on April 24, 1942 in Sterling, IL to Walter and Mildred (Schultz) Conklen. She was married to her late husband, Earl Janssen, on February 18, 1962 in Rock Falls, IL. She liked to cook and be around her grandkids. Family was her thing. She loved to vacation down in Florida with Earl and go on cruises. In her former years, she also liked to hunt and garden.

Carol is survived by two children, Brad (Kelly) Janssen of Sandwich, IL and Kent (Diane) Janssen of Sandwich, IL; eight grandchildren, Kim (Nick) Dolder, Kori Janssen, Lauren Janssen, Nichole Janssen, Adam (Kristi) Janssen, Kaylin (Bill) Meyer, Morgan Janssen and Amanda Laslo; three great-grandchildren, Teagen Janssen, Amelia Janssen and Caleb Janssen; one brother, Keith (Shirley) Conklen; one sister, Linda (Don) Ebersole; one brother-in-law, Howard (Kay) Janssen; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home.

www.beveragefamilyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beverage Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved