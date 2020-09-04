1/1
Carole A. Ritter
Carole A. Ritter

Born: August 10, 1933; La Salle

Died: September 1, 2020; Mt. Morris

OREGON – Carole A. Ritter, 87, longtime Oregon resident, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor. Mt. Morris.

She was born August 10, 1933 in La Salle, IL, the daughter of Carl and Helen (Holahan) Selmer. She married S. Wayne Ritter on July 30, 1955 in Utica, IL; he died February 7, 2010. Carole was a 1951 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School and attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She was employed over 20 years as a secretary for the Ogle County Educational Co-op. Carole was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Oregon, its CDA Chapter and sang in the church choir. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan, but the most important part of her life was her family.

She is survived by her sons, Gary W. (Jan) Ritter of Villa Park, Timothy C. (Christine) Ritter of College Station, TX, Joseph J. (Linda) Ritter of Grayslake and Michael A. Ritter of Oregon; daughters, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Brad) Boncosky of Crystal Lake and Mary E. "Libby" (Doug) Macomber of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Amy (Jack) Anthony, Jessica (Pat) Engle, Jonathon (Samantha) Ritter, Blake Ritter, Brock Ritter, Benjamin (Paige) Boncosky, Lauren (Steve) Rinn, Jeffrey Ritter, Jason Ritter, Abigail Macomber and Mason Macomber; and great-grandchildren: Quinn & Jacob Engle, Austin & Bryce Anthony and James Ritter.

She also was predeceased by her parents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon, with Rev. Joseph Naill as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carole's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
