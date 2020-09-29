Caroline L. McCune
Born: October 13, 1943
Died: September 26, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Caroline L. McCune, 76, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Caroline was born on October 13, 1943 in Chilhowie, VA, the daughter of Daniel and Anna Louise (Dowell) Dean. She married the love of her life, Lauren McCune, on May 13, 1961 in Sterling. Caroline worked at JcPenny's in Sterling for 20 years. In her early years, she loved to go bowling, ride motorcycles, go camping and traveling and in her later years, she enjoyed watching Westerns. Caroline was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling, where she would attend regularly.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lauren; her daughter, Laura (Ed) Hoyle of Rock Falls; her son, Daniel McCune of Rock Falls; her sister, Mary Jane (Richard) Dirks of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Grant Mulder officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
