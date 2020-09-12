Carolyn Greenwood
Born: May 6, 1948; Sterling
Died: August 31, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Carolyn Greenwood, age 72 of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Carolyn was born on May 6, 1948 in Sterling, the daughter of Edward E. and Lila A. (Schwarz) Maynard. She worked at Frantz Manufacturing in Sterling for many years. Carolyn was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed spending time out at the cabin and loved to fish out there.
Survivors include two sons, Tony (Amy) Cook of Tampico and Terry Cook of MN; two brothers, Edward (Nancy) Maynard of KS and Bruce (Patty) Maynard of Tampico; one sister, Yolanda Thurm of Rock Falls; one sister-in-law, Christine Maynard of Rock Falls; and two grandchildren, Albert and Brianna.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dale Maynard.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
