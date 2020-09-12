1/
Carolyn Greenwood
Carolyn Greenwood

Born: May 6, 1948; Sterling

Died: August 31, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Carolyn Greenwood, age 72 of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Carolyn was born on May 6, 1948 in Sterling, the daughter of Edward E. and Lila A. (Schwarz) Maynard. She worked at Frantz Manufacturing in Sterling for many years. Carolyn was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed spending time out at the cabin and loved to fish out there.

Survivors include two sons, Tony (Amy) Cook of Tampico and Terry Cook of MN; two brothers, Edward (Nancy) Maynard of KS and Bruce (Patty) Maynard of Tampico; one sister, Yolanda Thurm of Rock Falls; one sister-in-law, Christine Maynard of Rock Falls; and two grandchildren, Albert and Brianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dale Maynard.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
