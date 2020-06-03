Carrie A. Hose



Born: January 28, 1971



Died: June 1, 2020



STERLING – Carrie Ann (Hall) Hose, 49, of Sterling, died Monday, June 1, 2020.



She was born on January 28, 1971 in Elgin, the daughter of Jerold L. and Kathy E. (Baker) Hall. he had attended Dillon School in Rock Falls, Rock Falls High School and Prophetstown High School. Carrie enjoyed singing karaoke, dancing, coloring and spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include her daughter, Courtney Adams of Sterling and son Brandon Adams (Jen Hoover) of Milledgeville; her parents, Jerold and Kathy Hall of Rock Falls; her sister, Amy Manzo (John Moore) of Sterling; eight grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents.



Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating.





