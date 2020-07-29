Cecilia E. Jordan
Born: December 27, 1935; Dixon
Died: July 25, 2020; Hinsdale
HINSDALE – Cecilia E. Jordan (nee Jones), age 84, of Hinsdale, IL, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home.
Cecilia "Cece" was born December 27th, 1935, in Dixon IL, to J. Willard and Elizabeth (Hennessy) Jones. She graduated from Dixon High School, class of 1953. She was a graduate of Passavant Northwestern School of Nursing and received her bachelor's degree from the University of St Francis. While busy raising her family, Cece worked as a hospital, pediatric and certified school nurse.
Cece was devout in her religion and faith. She cared deeply for her husband and family and aspired to live life to the fullest. She loved her time with her family! She also was an avid reader, cook, musician and hosted "award winning" Notre Dame tailgates which everyone loved, especially the chili game.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers John and Patrick.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of 59 years; four children, Richard B. Jordan of Chicago, Robert H. Jordan Jr of Flagler Beach, FL, Patrice M. Jordan of Kendallville, IN, and Elizabeth N. (Dan) Abdo of Hinsdale, IL; four grandchildren, Theresa (Scott) Vedder, Aidan, Kate, and Jordan Abdo; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Merritt, Michael Leonardi, Nicholas and Mia Vedder; one brother, Dr. David (Connie) Jones of Vista, CA; three sisters, Nancy (Antone) Eppolito of Fayetteville, NY, Mary (Stan) Harrison of Milwaukee, WI, and Eleanor (Thomas) Pendergast of Liverpool, NY; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Jones of Springfield, VA, and Linda Jones of The Villages, FL; many nieces and nephews; and 3 grand-dogs, TJ and Lady Jordan, and Augie Abdo.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 204 Ottawa Ave, Dixon, IL with the Rosary recited at 7. Funeral services will be held on Monday August 3, 2020, beginning with a 10 a.m. prayer service at the Jones Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Face coverings required for visitation and services.
Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com
.
Cece touched the lives of many through her generosity of spirit. Everyone who remembers Cece is asked to celebrate her life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in her memory would be quite appropriate. Instead of flowers, Cece would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in her name.
Those who survive her are grateful to have had her in our lives. She will be missed.