Celina R. Serrano
Celina R. Serrano

Born: April 28, 2007

Died: June 1, 2020

STERLING – Celina R. Serrano, age 13 of Sterling, went to Heaven, Monday, June 1, 2020.

Celina was born on April 28, 2007 in Sterling, the daughter of Luis M. Serrano, Jr. and Alma Walker. She attended Challand Middle School and was looking forward to starting 7th grade this year. Celina was full of life and positivity. She always had a smile on her face and was ready to help anyone in need. She loved school, playing sports, especially basketball, loved to paint, and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears.

Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Alma Walker and Dakkota Shake; her brother, Eric Serrano (13); her sister, Teleah Serrano (12); paternal grandparents, Luis Serrano, Sr of Sterling and Grace (Vern) Myers of Rock Falls; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Kline of Dixon and James Walker, Sr of Davenport, IA; aunts and uncles, Veronica (Jose) Gomez of Sterling, Maritza (Michael) Salmon of San Antonio, TX, Enrique Briseno of Rock Falls, Alan Walker (Candi Cook) of Rock Falls, Betty Krause of Davenport, IA, Shawn (Faith) Walker and Jamie Walker, Jr.; her cousins, Saul, Maddy, Esai, Marissa, Otis, Robert, Michael Jr., Julian, Christian, Roman, Bridgette, Xavian, Mia, Shawn Jr., Lyle and Nayla.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luis M. Serrano, Jr. and her cousin, Shyla Walker.

Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family only on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling with the Reverend Jorge Bravo Celebrant officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling and those that wish to process to the cemetery and participate in the graveside are welcome to join, all are asked to remain in compliance with social distancing and wearing a facemask. Arrangements are being completed with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her memory. For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
