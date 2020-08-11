Charlene M, Stuart



Born: July 23, 1945; Washington, Missouri



Died: August 7, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS, IL– Charlene M. Stuart, 75 died Friday August 7, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling with her sons by her side.



She was born on July 23, 1945 in Washington, MO, the daughter of Edward and Elma (Walker) Cox. She was a 1963 graduate of Erie High School, Erie, IL. Charlene married the late Donald E. Stuart on September 5, 1987 in Erie. He died May 16, 2019. Charlene had worked for several years at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison retiring as admissions coordinator. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Morrison. She enjoyed visiting with friend at the Senior Center, playing bingo, listening to Gospel music and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, with her favorite player Yadier Molina. Some of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and following their activities.



Survivors include her two sons, Larry (Julie) Rehmert of Sterling and Eric (Angie) Rehmert of Owensville, MO; her grandchildren, Earon Rehmert of Owensville, MO, Jaime Rehmert of Davenport, IA and Zachary Rehmert of Sterling, IL; her sister, Marlene Glispie of Rock Falls, IL; her brothe,r Eamonn (Becky) Cox of Erie, IL.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald and her sister Sherry Ballard.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced to allow 50 persons at a time to attend a public visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1601 16th Avenue in Fulton. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fulton Twp Cemetery, with the Reverend Dick Adams officiating.



Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Research.





