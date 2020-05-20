Charles 'Adam' Angell
Born: March 3, 1992; Glendale, Arizona
Died: May 16, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin
NELSON – Charles "Adam" Angell, age 28, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Adam was born on March 3, 1992 in Glendale, Ariz., the son of Rodney and Tonya (Heather) Angell. He was employed as a diesel mechanic with Andrew Trucking in Dixon. Adam loved the outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, boating, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Survivors include his mother, Tonya Angell of Dixon; significant other, Shauna Parsons of Mt. Morris; one daughter, Riley Angell, and one son, Logan Angell, both of Mt. Morris; two sisters, Heather Owens of Glendale, Ariz. and Chas Angell of Phoenix; one brother, Alex (Jessica) Angell of Rochelle; maternal grandparents Garry and Jacqueline Webb of Glendale, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Angell.
Private family services were held. Due to social distancing requirements in place, a drive through viewing for the family and friends to pay their final respects to Adam, will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.. All of those paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot as well as staff directions. At the family's request, please bring a note or card to place in a basket sharing some of your fondest memories of Adam.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 20, 2020.