Charles "Adam" Angell
1992 - 2020
Charles 'Adam' Angell

Born: March 3, 1992; Glendale, Arizona

Died: May 16, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin

NELSON – Charles "Adam" Angell, age 28, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Adam was born on March 3, 1992 in Glendale, Ariz., the son of Rodney and Tonya (Heather) Angell. He was employed as a diesel mechanic with Andrew Trucking in Dixon.  Adam loved the outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, boating, fishing, camping and spending time with family.

Survivors include his mother, Tonya Angell of Dixon; significant other, Shauna Parsons of Mt. Morris; one daughter, Riley Angell, and one son, Logan Angell, both of Mt. Morris; two sisters, Heather Owens of Glendale, Ariz. and Chas Angell of Phoenix; one brother, Alex (Jessica) Angell of Rochelle; maternal grandparents Garry and Jacqueline Webb of Glendale, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Angell.

Private family services were held. Due to social distancing requirements in place, a drive through viewing for the family and friends to pay their final respects to Adam, will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.. All of those paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot as well as staff directions. At the family's request, please bring a note or card to place in a basket sharing some of your fondest memories of Adam.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home, Sterling
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Adam used to camp with us. He was always cordial and helpful when needed. We are so very sorry to hear of his passing and we wish to send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time. God be with all of you.
Rindy & Scott Wohlstadter
Friend
May 19, 2020
Tonya- im so sorry to hear about Adam, Shane has been telling me that he was sick, I was in shock &
so deeply saddened to get his message on Saturday. We are keeping you all in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.. XO
Lorilyn Phillips
Family Friend
