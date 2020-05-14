Charles E. Beckmann
1949 - 2020
Charles E. Beckmann

Born: August 6, 1949; Albert Lea, Minnesota

Died: May 10, 2020; Rockford

MORRISON – Charles Edward Beckmann, 70, of Morrison died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Charles was born August 6, 1949 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Gustav W. and Erna (Bisping) Beckmann. He was a graduate of Well-Easton High School, and was drafted into the Army. He served 4 years inthe Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Charles married Patsy Dee Tolzman of Minnesota Lake, MN. Together they had three children. Charles married Theresa Hayward in 1999. He was employed at Zaagmann Trucking in Morrison. Charles enjoyed trucking, racing, and farming.

Survivors include his wife Theresa; six children, Matthew Beckmann of Boston, MA, Melissa (Shane) Markgraf of Cologne, MN, and Michael (Amy) Beckmann of Cedar Rapids, IA, Melisa ( Michael) Clausen of Miles, IA, Laura (Mark) Roach of Savanna, and Brodie (Sarah) Hayward of Morrison; one brother, Michael K. Beckmann; one sister, Kathleen A. Beckmann; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
You have been on our minds. Continued prayers for peace and comfort. Love Lisa and Mike.
Lisa Jepsen
Family
May 13, 2020
We want to say how sorry for the families loss.
Dennis/Sally Zickert
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Lisa
Jepsen
Family
