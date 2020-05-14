Charles E. Beckmann
Born: August 6, 1949; Albert Lea, Minnesota
Died: May 10, 2020; Rockford
MORRISON – Charles Edward Beckmann, 70, of Morrison died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Charles was born August 6, 1949 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Gustav W. and Erna (Bisping) Beckmann. He was a graduate of Well-Easton High School, and was drafted into the Army. He served 4 years inthe Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Charles married Patsy Dee Tolzman of Minnesota Lake, MN. Together they had three children. Charles married Theresa Hayward in 1999. He was employed at Zaagmann Trucking in Morrison. Charles enjoyed trucking, racing, and farming.
Survivors include his wife Theresa; six children, Matthew Beckmann of Boston, MA, Melissa (Shane) Markgraf of Cologne, MN, and Michael (Amy) Beckmann of Cedar Rapids, IA, Melisa ( Michael) Clausen of Miles, IA, Laura (Mark) Roach of Savanna, and Brodie (Sarah) Hayward of Morrison; one brother, Michael K. Beckmann; one sister, Kathleen A. Beckmann; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
