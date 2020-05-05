Charles E. Cook
Born: July 22, 1931; Lostant
Died: April 30, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Charles E. Cook 88, of Morrison, IL, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established.
Charles was born July 22, 1931 in Lostant, IL to E. Frank and Helen A. (Bruch) Cook. He was educated in the rural Lostant grade schools, and was a graduate of Somonauk High School in Somonauk, IL. Charles served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On May 31, 1952 he married Alyce L. Ebbesen in DeKalb, IL. He farmed his entire life in the Somonauk, DeKalb, Rock Falls and Morrison, IL areas. He was also employed at RB&W in Rock Falls, IL.
Charles raised rabbits for most of his life, and he was a director and past president of the IL Rabbit Breeders Association. He held offices in the Flemish Giant, Standard Chinchilla Rabbit Breeders Associations and he was a member of the Silver Marten and Havana Breeders Associations. He showed rabbits locally at the Whiteside County Fair, where he served as Superintendent of the rabbit show for several years, and also at the Carroll County Fair. He was known nationally for his rabbits and had won many championship trophies with them.
Charles played sports in high school and he was an avid sports fan all his life. He instilled the love of sport in all his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons, and attending activities of all his grandchildren. Charles's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Alyce; nine children, David (Carol) Cook of Morrison, Clifford Cook of Morrison, Louise (Steve) Poulter of Morrison, Tom (Mary Pat) Cook of Fort Atkinson, WI, Kent (Clair) Cook of East Peoria, IL, John (Joyce) Cook of Morrison, Laura (Scott) Miller of Sterling, IL, Joel (Shawn) Cook of Como, IL and Margaret (Mary Shelden) Cook of Cary, IL; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Irene Yingling of Sandwich, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Elmer and Raymond Cook; and one sister, Ethel Merkel.
To send online condolences go to ]www.bosmarenkes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.