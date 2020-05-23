Charles 'Chuck' N. Goldie Sr.
Born: February 12, 1950; Dixon
Died: May 19, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Charles "Chuck" Norbert Goldie, Sr., 70, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home. He worked for Dixon Direct for 40 years prior to his retirement.
Chuck was born February 12, 1950, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Laurison "Larry" and Helen (Long) Goldie, Sr. He was a Harley Davidson fan and not only enjoyed riding a motorcycle, but also a bicycle. Chuck also liked watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his long time girlfriend, Martha Stephens of Dixon; three children, Charles Goldie, Jr. of Dixon, Heather (Gerardo) Morales of Gaithersburg, MD, Patrick (Nathalie) Goldie of San Diego, CA; five grandchildren, Cassandra Kraft, Hayden Goldie, Gabriel Morales, Alexandre Morales, Joshua Dean Goldie; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Robert (Brenda) Goldie of Dixon, Maureen Kallas of Dixon, Gary (Philomena) Goldie of Las Vegas, NV, Dennis Goldie of Woosung, Tom Goldie of Polo, Sharon Goldie of Costa Mesa, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Goldie, Jr. and one sister, Pat Goldie.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.