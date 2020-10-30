1/1
Charles H. "Chuck" Geiger
Charles 'Chuck' H. Geiger

Born: December 4, 1953; Dixon

Died: October 25, 2020; North Aurora

DIXON – Charles "Chuck" Harrison Geiger, 66, of Dixon, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at North Aurora Care Center in North Aurora, IL. He worked for Rochelle Foods for 30 years prior his retirement.

Chuck was born on December 4, 1953, in Dixon, IL, the son of Charles LeRoy and Phyllis (Rhodes) Geiger. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars and motorcycles, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by two sons, Mark (Min) Geiger of Pittsburgh, PA, and Nathan (DiAnna) Geiger of South English, IA; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Geiger, Alexander Armstrong, Kyedan Geiger, Brennick Geiger, and Tayem Geiger; two sisters, Opal (Glenn) Wallin, and Victoria (Dave) Whitmore; two brothers, Jody Allen Geiger and Bryan (Michelle) Geiger; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Chuck Geiger and John Geiger; and one sister, Diane Schwarz.

A private graveside service will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Cemetery in Dixon, IL.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
