Charles 'Chuck' J. Steeb Jr.
Born: July 29, 1963; Trenton, New Jersey
Died: August 24, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Charles "Chuck" J. Steeb Jr., 57, of Dixon passed away at 9:04 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.
He was born on July29, 1963 in Trenton, New Jersey to Charles & Audrey Steeb Sr.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Steeb of Dixon; a daughter, Megin Steeb of Dixon; three grandchildren, Anthony and Cayden Carter and Mackenna Muhammad; and his former wife, Tina Beggs of Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Monica Steeb; and a brother.
He served in the United States Army in Grenada and Panama. He was a retired laborer, and caretaker to his good friend Keith. He was a former member of the Dixon American Legion. Chuck loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears, was an avid comic book reader and loved putting together models. He was an artist, a helpful friend and a wonderful story teller. He put a lot of care into everything he did.
A celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Pool Shelter in Dixon with military rites by the combined veterans' organizations of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. The Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home in Streator is in charge of his cremation rites.
Visit winterrowdfh.com
to send condolences.