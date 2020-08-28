1/1
Charles J. "Chuck" Steeb Jr.
Charles 'Chuck' J. Steeb Jr.

Born: July 29, 1963; Trenton, New Jersey

Died: August 24, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Charles "Chuck" J. Steeb Jr., 57, of Dixon passed away at 9:04 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

He was born on July29, 1963 in Trenton, New Jersey to Charles & Audrey Steeb Sr.

He is survived by a son, Christopher Steeb of Dixon; a daughter, Megin Steeb of Dixon; three grandchildren, Anthony and Cayden Carter and Mackenna Muhammad; and his former wife, Tina Beggs of Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Monica Steeb; and a brother.

He served in the United States Army in Grenada and Panama. He was a retired laborer, and caretaker to his good friend Keith. He was a former member of the Dixon American Legion. Chuck loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears, was an avid comic book reader and loved putting together models. He was an artist, a helpful friend and a wonderful story teller. He put a lot of care into everything he did.

A celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Pool Shelter in Dixon with military rites by the combined veterans' organizations of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. The Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home in Streator is in charge of his cremation rites.

Visit winterrowdfh.com to send condolences.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home
305 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
