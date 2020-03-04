|
Charles 'Bill' W. JoneS
Born: Jan. 2, 1929; Paw Paw
Died: March 2, 2020; Franklin Grove
Charles "Bill" W. Jones, 91, of Amboy, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, IL. In the beginning of his career, Bill worked for California Packaging, the Ordinance Plant, Sterile Packaging, and then spent 23 years as a Field Technician for the Lee County Soil and Water Conservation.
Charles was born, January 2, 1929, in Paw Paw, Illinois, the son of Clyde and Beatrice (Marlow) Jones. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ila M. Meyer on March 18, 1950 in Lee, IL. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2016. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. Bill was a 1947 graduate of Paw Paw High School, a member of the Methodist Church in Amboy and Dixon, a Master Freemason belonging to the Illinois Central Lodge #178 for 34 years, and a member of the Amboy Fire Department for 24 years as a volunteer firefighter and E.M.T.
He is survived by one son, Kenneth (Peggy) Jones; two daughters, Linda (Curtis) Harrison, Laurie (Craig) Walter all of Amboy; one brother, Everett Jones of New Jersey; two sisters, Dorothy Morehead of Rockford, Sue (Roger) Baker of Eugene, Oregon; special brother-in-law, Jan Prentice of Paw Paw; six grandchildren, McKenzie (Levi Carlberg) Jones, Jennifer (Patrick Apple) McCoy, Kimberly (Shannone) Moss, Cassandra (Dave Pesce) Jones, Dustin (Kelly) Walter, Alysha (Phillip Gulley) Walter, and five great grandchildren, Ashley McCoy, Hannah McCoy, Courtney Moss, Brenden Moss, Lenyx Walter.
Charles was preceded in death by one son, Bernard Jones; his parents; and two brothers, Paul Jones, and Joe Jones.
Per his request, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Prairie Repose Cemetery Chapel, Amboy, with the Rev. Mark Glenn, officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no formal visitation.
Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice and Home, Oregon.Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020