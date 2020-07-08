Charles L. 'Danny' Danreiter Sr.
Born: May 15, 1943
Died: July 3, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Charles Leroy "Danny" Danreiter Sr., 77, from Rock Falls, Illinois, passed away on July 3, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a short illness.
Charles was born on May 15, 1943 in Rock Falls, IL to Dr. Charles Percy Danreiter Jr. and Arlene Christina Hutten (Michel).
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Leonard "Mike" Michel; grandfather, Charles Percy Danreiter Sr.; grandmother, Anna Deusch; uncle, Dr. Leroy Danreiter; aunt Margaret Danreiter and aunt Hazel Danreiter and nephew, Kallihan Mulnix.
He is survived by his ex-wives, Audrey "Jane" Sefton (Watkins) and Kim Mulnix (Neisewander); three sons, Charles "Dan" Danreiter Jr. and Teri Danreiter (daughter-in-law), Mark and Jamie Danreiter (daughter-in-law) and Dan Yanes; daughter Jennifer (Danreiter) and Tristan Hunsberger (son-in-law); cousins, John Danreiter, Susan Danreiter, Andrew Danreiter, Shannon Danreiter (Krahn); grandchildren, Olivia Danreiter, Drew Danreiter, Mark "MJ" Danreiter, Brooke Danreiter, Javen Reyes, Jezelle Reyes, Rowan Hunsberger, Jorie Pageloff (Yanes), Payton Yanes, and Jace Yanes; great-grandchild, Lillian Sky Reynolds and additional relatives through marriage, Kenny Mulnix, Mona Mulnix, Jason Mulnix, Kody Mulnix, and Kayla Mulnix.
Charles was a graduate of Rock Falls High School and later graduated from Elkhart University in Elkhart, Indiana. He then went on to sell dental supplies for 20 years, sold cars for 3years, and worked for Stewarts Security and Metro Enforcement as a process server and security officer to finish his working career. Charles really enjoyed old classic cars, guns, old war and western films, and sharing stories with our families. Our father was the glue that kept our family together and we will continue to keep our family traditions and his stories going on for generations to come. He will be truly missed.
A drivethrough visitation has been scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling. Services will follow the visitation, and will be for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of "Charles Leroy Danreiter Sr". to Schilling Funeral Home, 702 First Ave., Sterling, IL 61081. Memorials will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
