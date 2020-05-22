Charles N. Goldie
Died: May 19, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Charles Norbert Goldie, 70, of Dixon, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home in Dixon, IL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.