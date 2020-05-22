Charles N. Goldie
Charles N. Goldie

Died: May 19, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Charles Norbert Goldie, 70, of Dixon, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home in Dixon, IL.

Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
