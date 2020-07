Charles 'Chuck' N. Goldie Sr.



Died: May 19, 2020



DIXON – Charles "Chuck" N. Goldie Sr., 70, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.



Chuck's family will have a small and casual celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 in the Reception Hall at Elks Page Park, 7883 S. Lowell Park Road, Dixon. Extended family and friends are invited to stop by and remember Chuck.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store