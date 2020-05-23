Charles 'Chuck' R. Wagenecht
Born: November 20, 1946; Morrison
Died: April 9, 2020; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
DEKALB – Charles "Chuck" R. Wagenecht, of DeKalb, IL passed away of natural causes April 9, 2020 while wintering in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born November 20, 1946 in Morrison, IL. Charles graduated from Newman High School, Sterling, IL. He also received a Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in communications, art & sciences, with a minor in history.
He married Rosalie (Vitale) Wagenecht on June 28, 1970 in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; four children, Timothy Wagenecht, Jocelyn (Peter) Kerbel, Amiee (Frank) Montero, Joseph (Nicole) Wagenecht; seven grandchildren, Sydney and Gabby Wagenecht, Liam and Barrett Kerbel, Yatzia and Charlie Montero, Emerson Wagenecht; his brother, Steven (Mary Ellen) Wagenecht; and his beloved Goldendoodles, Copper and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Miriam Wagenecht.
Charles served two tours in Vietnam, as well as serving as a Mental Health Peer Specialist for the Veterans Administration in Rockford, IL. He was an excellent athlete, both in high school and college, receiving an offer to play minor league baseball. His love of sports showed in his membership of the IHSA Officials League, officiating high school football and basketball. He was also a diehard Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan, which he passed along to several grandchildren much to the dismay of their parents, being Bears and Cubs fans.
Charles was a member of the local DeKalb congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and enjoyed sharing his faith with the community, including the Bible's promise for the future of the Earth and mankind.
Funeral arrangements are pending. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the World Wide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses at https://apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.