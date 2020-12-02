1/
Charles William Briggs
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Briggs

Born: November 17, 1948; in Franklin County, PA

Died: November 29, 2020; in Sterling, IL

Charles William Briggs, age 72 of Rock Falls, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after a battle with COVID.

Charles was born on November 17, 1948 in Franklin County, PA, the son of Charles E. and Anna (Finafrock) Briggs. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, retiring in 1997. Charles enjoyed cars, attending car shows, watching wrestling and loved his dog, Blackie.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (William) Callihan of Sterling; his son, Lonny (Wendy) Briggs of Rock Falls; his brother, Allan (Mary) Briggs of Rock Falls; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Shriner.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. No services will be held at this time.

For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss
Lorna Witherow
Friend
November 30, 2020
we will miss him, our hearts with the family so sorry for your loss
michelle @ kenny maxfield
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved