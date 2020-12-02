Charles William Briggs
Born: November 17, 1948; in Franklin County, PA
Died: November 29, 2020; in Sterling, IL
Charles William Briggs, age 72 of Rock Falls, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after a battle with COVID.
Charles was born on November 17, 1948 in Franklin County, PA, the son of Charles E. and Anna (Finafrock) Briggs. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, retiring in 1997. Charles enjoyed cars, attending car shows, watching wrestling and loved his dog, Blackie.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (William) Callihan of Sterling; his son, Lonny (Wendy) Briggs of Rock Falls; his brother, Allan (Mary) Briggs of Rock Falls; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Shriner.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. No services will be held at this time.
