|
|
Charlie White
Born: January 28, 1938; Chilhowie, Virginia
Died: April 3, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Charlie White, 82, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at The Citadel of Sterling.
Charlie was born in Chilhowie, VA on January 28, 1938, the son of Jessie and Kate (Richardson) White. He married Elaine Fernandez in 1960. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2019. Charlie was a member of First Open Bible Church, as well as the Cowboy Church. He enjoyed horses and hunting.
Survivors include one son, Kenneth White of Evansville, IN; daughters, Jennifer White of Sterling, and Brenda (Flenard) Council of Madison, WI; one sister, Louise Murray of Sterling; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eliane; one son, Charlie White; one daughter, Penny Barber; two brothers; and one sister.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com