Charlotte E. Dumbauld
Born: December 31, 1932
Died: May 29, 2020
PROPHETSTOWN – Charlotte Elaine Dumbauld, 87, of Morningside in Sterling, IL, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Charlotte generously bequeathed her body to the University of Iowa. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home of Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Charlotte was born December 31, 1932 in rural Bureau County, IL, to Aaron and Bertha M. (Fox) Greenwood. She was educated in the rural Henry County grade schools and was a 1950 graduate of Annawan High School in Annawan, IL.On December 30, 1955, she married Robert Lee "Bob" Dumbauld in Kewanee, IL. He died November 10, 2010. Charlotte had owned and operated Charlotte's Web Clothing Store in Prophetstown for 32 years. She was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church and the Prophet Hills Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, listening to music, dancing and her 5 o'clock cocktail. Charlotte was an active volunteer at Prophets Riverview Good Samaritan Center in Prophetstown, and was also active in many of the Prophetstown community and civic groups.
Survivors include three daughters, Regi (Tom) Fortune of Tampico, IL, Lori (Mark) Knoblauch and Toni (Doug) Peterson, both of Prophetstown; five grandchildren, Chris (Mike) Terry, Tommy (Angela) Fortune, Brooke (Shawn) Schwartz, Shane Floming and Leah (Mark) Peterson; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Bob Sutkay of Sterling, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; one sister, Avis Rose; and her half sister, Arlene Gerlach.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.