Charlotte E. Henert
Charlotte E. Henert

Born: December 5, 1923; Nachusa

Died: November 19, 2020; Franklin Grove

ASHTON – Charlotte Elizabeth Henert, 96, of Ashton, IL passed away on November 19, 2020 in Franklin Grove, IL.

Charlotte was born on December 5, 1923 in Nachusa, IL on her family farm to Roy and Maude (Eicholtz) Crawford. She married Duane Henert on March 22, 1947. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife her entire life. She loved to garden in her younger years and enjoyed her cats, bird watching and was an exceptionally talented baker. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashton, IL where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. Her passion since retiring from farming was sewing quilts for St. John's church. Charlotte attended church every Sunday, followed by fellowship and lunch with friends. Many visits were made with shut-in friends, nursing home residents, her neighbors and family. She was also a part of Home Extension in the Farm Bureau.

Charlotte is survived by two children, Nancy Henert of Rockford, IL and Nolan (Linda) Henert of Ashton, IL; five grandchildren, Montell Henert, Dana (Sam) Dolbeare, William (Lea) Henert, Dylan Henert and Renee (Jacob) Pixler; as well as 7 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; her husband, Duane Henert(1995); as well as 2 siblings, Helen Spangler and Wilson Crawford.

Private family funeral service was Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 803 Paddock Ave., Ashton, IL 61006. Public burial mmediately followed at the Ashton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com

Due to Covid-19, those who wish to attend please wear a mask and maintain social distance.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Ashton
601 Richardson Ave
Ashton, IL 61006
(815) 453-2441
