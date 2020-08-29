Charlotte M. McCoy
Born: August 17, 1927
Died: August 26, 2020
DIXON – Charlotte M. McCoy, age 93, of Dixon, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Heritage Square.
Charlotte was born on August 17, 1927 in Seattle, Washington. She was the daughter of Karl and Berntine (Sand) Paschen. Charlotte spent her toddler years in Seattle; however, once the Great Depression hit, her father moved the family to Craig, Alaska. Charlotte graduated from eighth grade in the territory and was sent back to Seattle to attend high school. After graduating from Holy Names Academy, Seattle, Washington, she returned to Craig, Alaska, where she met a Coast Guardsman, Bob McCoy. Charlotte and Bob returned to Illinois and were married on June 10, 1947 in Harmon, Illinois. Charlotte worked for the city of Dixon in the office at Oakwood Cemetery for 27 years, and she was a lunch room aide at Madison School for 30 years prior to retirement.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Bob on May 22, 1971; and her daughter, Mary Schott on November 20, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine McCunn and Mary Pugh.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Steven (Diane) McCoy of Tacoma, WA, Susan (Leonard) Andruniak of Mendota, IL, Gary Schott of Waterville, MN, Joanne (Dean) Mades of Sarasota, FL, Robert (Susan) McCoy and Jim (Janice) McCoy both of Dixon; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Charlotte was known by many names – Charlotte, Charlie, Char, Aunt Char, Tilly, Grandma, Grandma Till and Mom. She will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon will be held at a later date with burial of cremains at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials have been established at St. Mary's School and Heritage Square.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com