|
|
Cherie L. Peterson
Born: Davenport, Iowa
Died: Feb. 29, 2020; Sterling
STERLING â€" Cherie L. Peterson, 58, of Sterling passed away surroundedby family on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home.
Cherie was born in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Parnell) Rayburn. She married Loren â€œPeteâ€ Peterson on September 22, 1990 at Messiah Lutheran Church,Sterling. Cherie taught at Christ Lutheran School, and was an Art Teacher at Sterling Schools for 15 years. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, vacationing, and spendingtime with family.
Survivors include her mother, Helen Rayburn of Eldridge, IA; husband, Loren of Sterling; two daughters, Emelia (Mike) Baker of Sterling, and Ivy (Scott) Meyer of Rock Falls; two sisters, Colleen (Tracy) Waddington of Arenzville, IL, and Cindy (Randy) Krohe of Davenport, IA; one grandson, Carson Baker, along with two grandchildren on the way; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cherie was predeceased by her father.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls. Funeral Services will follow at 11a.m. , Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Sterling, with Pastor Dan Behmlander officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Memorials to Christ Lutheran School or Rock River Hospice Home.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020