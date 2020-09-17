1/1
Cherryl L. Doty
1956 - 2020
Cherryl L. Doty

Born: October 10, 1956; Macomb

Died: September 12, 2020; Dixon

MILLEDGEVILLE – Cherryl L. Doty, age 63, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Cherryl was born on October 10, 1956 in Macomb, the daughter of Wayne and Betty (Porter) Furlow. She was a valued employee for over 30 years with Elkay Manufacturing. Cherryl enjoyed reading and loved her family.

Survivors include her mother, Betty Furlow of Milledgeville; significant other, Sonny Leach of Milledgeville; one daughter, Melissa Aldridge of Milledgeville; one son, Jon Doty of Chadwick; one sister, Karen (Charles) Tarpey of Sterling; four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne, and one sister, Lee Ann.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Milledgeville. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rick Koch of Dutchtown Church of the Brethren officiating. A private burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Milledgeville.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
