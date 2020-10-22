Cheryl harrison
Born: April 24, 1946
Died: October 11, 2020
BREA, CA – Cheryl Harrison, 74, of Brea, CA passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Silverado Brea Memory Care Community.
Cheryl was born in Portsmouth, OH on April 24, 1946, the daughter of Willard and Beverly(Wolf) Swords. She was employed in sales and real estate throughout her life. In her younger years, Cheryl enjoyed playing tennis and gardening.
Survivors include her father, Willard Swords; and one son,Ryan Harrison both of Newport Beach, CA.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Swords; one daughter, Jennifer Harrison; and one brother, Gary Swords.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, with Reverend Christina Berry officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com