Cheryl L. Nielsen
Cheryl L. Nielsen

Born: December 21, 1951; Burns, Oregon

Died: October 24, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Cheryl Lynn Nielsen, 68, of Rock Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.

Cheryl was born on December 21, 1951 in Burns, Oregon, the daughter of Edward Klapprodt and Marion Sitler. She married Michael Nielsen in 1979 in Dixon. Cheryl worked as an R.N. for 20 years, eventually retiring from Zephyhills Hospital in Zephyrhills, FL. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, the beach, reading, music, taking care of others, Christmas, and animals, but most of all, her family.

Survivors include her husband, Michael, of Rock Falls; one son, Greg Nielsen, of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter, Angie Toepfer of FL; one sister, Shirley Wyss of Burns, OR; one brother-in-law, Jeff (Brandy) Nielsen ofRock Falls; one sister-in-law, Sue (Tom) DeMay of Morrison; four nephews, Ryne (Jessica) Nieslen of Dixon and their son Wyatt, and Kyle (Christie) Klapprodt ofDeKalb along with their children Kyler, Kira, and Kaden, and Chet (Heather)Klapprodt of Dixon and their daughters Jillian and Jocelyn, and Shane (Marla)DeMay of Morrison and their children Lainey and Tristan; and three nieces, Mary Nielsen of Rock Falls and her children Emily and Teddy, and Erin McClean of VA and her children Dakota, Kennedi, Lourdes, and London, and Danielle Roby of Dixon and her children Isaiah, Drew, and Kordae.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother; two brothers, Duane and Roy Klapprodt; and one uncle, George "Moose" Near.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for public visitation for 10 people at a time. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Borton officiating. Cremation rites will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
