1/1
Christopher L. Hannon
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher L. Hannon

Born: March 12, 1980

Died: November 2, 2020

PROPHETSTOWN – Christopher Lee Hannon, 40, of Prophetstown, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.

Christopher was born on March 12, 1980, the son of Deborah (Limer) Hannon and Kim Hannon. He was a resident at Winning Wheels for the last 8 years, and previous to that at Harmony House in Waterloo, IA. Christopher enjoyed playing sports in his younger years. He also enjoyed cartoons, comic books, and board games, which he occasionally cheated at! Christopher had a wonderful sense of humor, and would often play pranks on people. He loved to laugh!

Survivors include his mother, Deborah Hannon; one sister, Kelly (TJ) Drudi, all of Aurora; and one niece, Cecilia Drudi.

Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Jewell Limer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a gathering of 10 people at a time from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove St. Rt. 78 North, Prophetstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winning Wheels, 701 3rd St, Prophetstown, IL 61277.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Prophetstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved