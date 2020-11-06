Christopher L. Hannon
Born: March 12, 1980
Died: November 2, 2020
PROPHETSTOWN – Christopher Lee Hannon, 40, of Prophetstown, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Christopher was born on March 12, 1980, the son of Deborah (Limer) Hannon and Kim Hannon. He was a resident at Winning Wheels for the last 8 years, and previous to that at Harmony House in Waterloo, IA. Christopher enjoyed playing sports in his younger years. He also enjoyed cartoons, comic books, and board games, which he occasionally cheated at! Christopher had a wonderful sense of humor, and would often play pranks on people. He loved to laugh!
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Hannon; one sister, Kelly (TJ) Drudi, all of Aurora; and one niece, Cecilia Drudi.
Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Jewell Limer.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a gathering of 10 people at a time from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove St. Rt. 78 North, Prophetstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winning Wheels, 701 3rd St, Prophetstown, IL 61277.
