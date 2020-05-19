Clara Kavenga
Clara Klavenga

Died: May 15, 2020; Clinton, Iowa

FULTON – Clara Klavenga, 101, of Fulton, IL died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center after a brief illness.

The Fulton chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
