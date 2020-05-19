Or Copy this URL to Share

Clara Klavenga



Died: May 15, 2020; Clinton, Iowa



FULTON – Clara Klavenga, 101, of Fulton, IL died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center after a brief illness.



The Fulton chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





