1/1
Clara Mae Ansteth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mae Ansteth

Born: August 24, 1924

Died: October 29, 2020

AMBOY – Clara Mae Ansteth, age 96, of Amboy and formerly of LaMoille, died surrounded by family at the Rock River Hospice Home, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1924 in Amboy, IL the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Boehle) Nauman. Clara Mae went to nursing school in Rockford, and then worked as a nurse in Compton and then at the Mendota Community Hospital for 30 years prior to retirement.

She was a devote Catholic and a member of the Quilters Guild in Arlington.

She was married to Teddie Ansteth June 2, 1945 in El Paso, TX, and he preceded her in death in January 15, 1982. Clara Mae is also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Joyce Montavon, Dolores Leffelman, and Shirley Full; and three brothers, Stanley, Mervin, and Earl Nauman.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Jana) Ansteth of Texas; one grandson Nathan Ansteth; one sister, Janet (Jim) Montavon of Dixon; one brother, Don (Marilyn) Nauman of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday Nov. 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Arlington, IL.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved