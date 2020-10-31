Clara Mae Ansteth
Born: August 24, 1924
Died: October 29, 2020
AMBOY – Clara Mae Ansteth, age 96, of Amboy and formerly of LaMoille, died surrounded by family at the Rock River Hospice Home, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1924 in Amboy, IL the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Boehle) Nauman. Clara Mae went to nursing school in Rockford, and then worked as a nurse in Compton and then at the Mendota Community Hospital for 30 years prior to retirement.
She was a devote Catholic and a member of the Quilters Guild in Arlington.
She was married to Teddie Ansteth June 2, 1945 in El Paso, TX, and he preceded her in death in January 15, 1982. Clara Mae is also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Joyce Montavon, Dolores Leffelman, and Shirley Full; and three brothers, Stanley, Mervin, and Earl Nauman.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Jana) Ansteth of Texas; one grandson Nathan Ansteth; one sister, Janet (Jim) Montavon of Dixon; one brother, Don (Marilyn) Nauman of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday Nov. 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Arlington, IL.
A memorial has been established.
None