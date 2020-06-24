Clara North

Clara "Betty" Elizabeth North
Born: December 3,1938; Lee County
Died: June 22, 2020; Dixon
Clara "Betty" Elizabeth North, 81, of Dixon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL surrounded by her family.
Betty was born December 3, 1938, in Lee County, IL, the daughter of Jess and Anna (Griffith) Partington. She married Edwin "Butch" North on June 17, 1961, in Dixon. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2018. Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved bowling, golfing and lunching with her girlfriends. Antiquing and decorating her home was her passion. Betty was a beautiful seamstress. Her originals included a collection of wedding dresses, baptismal gowns and special occasion dresses all mostly for family.
She is survived by her four children, Dave (Denise) North, Doug North both of Dixon; Linda (Todd) Thomas, Laurie (Todd) Baer both of MN; nine grandchildren, Colin Voigt, Cole Voigt, Kyle Thomas, Austin North, Alex North, Anna Baer, Samantha Baer, Jake North, and Addison North; two sisters, Janice (Arlan) Ayres of Chandler, AZ and Joyce (Duane) Burkhart; one brother, Jesse M.(Ronda) Partington; one sister-in-law, June Partington all of Dixon.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, John Partington, James (Mona) Partington, Patrick (Lurita) Partington, Lila (John) Burhenn, and Alvera (Ray) Forney.
Private family graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy, IL, with Pastor David Schweppe, officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Born: December 3,1938; Lee County
Died: June 22, 2020; Dixon
Clara "Betty" Elizabeth North, 81, of Dixon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL surrounded by her family.
Betty was born December 3, 1938, in Lee County, IL, the daughter of Jess and Anna (Griffith) Partington. She married Edwin "Butch" North on June 17, 1961, in Dixon. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2018. Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved bowling, golfing and lunching with her girlfriends. Antiquing and decorating her home was her passion. Betty was a beautiful seamstress. Her originals included a collection of wedding dresses, baptismal gowns and special occasion dresses all mostly for family.
She is survived by her four children, Dave (Denise) North, Doug North both of Dixon; Linda (Todd) Thomas, Laurie (Todd) Baer both of MN; nine grandchildren, Colin Voigt, Cole Voigt, Kyle Thomas, Austin North, Alex North, Anna Baer, Samantha Baer, Jake North, and Addison North; two sisters, Janice (Arlan) Ayres of Chandler, AZ and Joyce (Duane) Burkhart; one brother, Jesse M.(Ronda) Partington; one sister-in-law, June Partington all of Dixon.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, John Partington, James (Mona) Partington, Patrick (Lurita) Partington, Lila (John) Burhenn, and Alvera (Ray) Forney.
Private family graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy, IL, with Pastor David Schweppe, officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.