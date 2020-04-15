Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Hartsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence H. Hartsell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence H. Hartsell Obituary
Clarence H. Hartsell

Born: January 24, 1931; Dandridge, Tennessee

Died: April 13, 2020; Oregon

OREGON – Clarence H. Hartsell, 89, longtime area resident, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home in Oregon.

He was born January 24, 1931 in Dandridge, TN, the son of Raymond and Mary (Riley) Hartsell. He was married to June Kendel on September 26, 1956 in Mt. Morris; she died February 12, 1998. Clarence was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Morris High School and was a US Army veteran, serving in Japan during the Korean War.

He was employed as a typesetter at Kable Printing in Mt. Morris for 24 years, then at Combined Communication Services in Oregon and lastly at Alpha-Omega in Mt. Morris before retiring. Clarence was a member of Oregon VFW Post 8739, a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed travelling.

He is survived by his son, David Hartsell of Rochelle; daughters, Debra (James) Tennison of Dixon and Robin Hartsell of Lincoln, NB; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Jane) Hartsell of Dandridge, TN; and sister, Sarah Wible of Machesney Park.

He also is predeceased by his parents; stepfather, John Acalee; daughter, Brenda; son, Paul; and sister, Ruth (Joseph) Hiscox.

A private family visitation and service will be held. Burial will be at Daysville Cemetery. Oregon. A celebration of life will take place for Clarence at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.

www.farrellhollandgale.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -