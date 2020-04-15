|
|
Clarence H. Hartsell
Born: January 24, 1931; Dandridge, Tennessee
Died: April 13, 2020; Oregon
OREGON – Clarence H. Hartsell, 89, longtime area resident, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home in Oregon.
He was born January 24, 1931 in Dandridge, TN, the son of Raymond and Mary (Riley) Hartsell. He was married to June Kendel on September 26, 1956 in Mt. Morris; she died February 12, 1998. Clarence was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Morris High School and was a US Army veteran, serving in Japan during the Korean War.
He was employed as a typesetter at Kable Printing in Mt. Morris for 24 years, then at Combined Communication Services in Oregon and lastly at Alpha-Omega in Mt. Morris before retiring. Clarence was a member of Oregon VFW Post 8739, a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed travelling.
He is survived by his son, David Hartsell of Rochelle; daughters, Debra (James) Tennison of Dixon and Robin Hartsell of Lincoln, NB; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Jane) Hartsell of Dandridge, TN; and sister, Sarah Wible of Machesney Park.
He also is predeceased by his parents; stepfather, John Acalee; daughter, Brenda; son, Paul; and sister, Ruth (Joseph) Hiscox.
A private family visitation and service will be held. Burial will be at Daysville Cemetery. Oregon. A celebration of life will take place for Clarence at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
www.farrellhollandgale.com