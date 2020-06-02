Clarence L. Walker Jr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence L. Walker Jr.

Born: July 8, 1963; Webb, Mississippi

Died: May 30, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Clarence L. Walker Jr., age 56, of Sterling, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Clarence was born July 8, 1963 in Webb, Miss., the son of Clarence Lee Sr. and Minnie (Homan) Walker. He married LaShonda Tate on September 8, 2007 in Chicago. Clarence was employed as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife; his parents; nine children, Jovana (Jagtar) Singh of Oak Forest, Clarence Walker, III of Champaign, Matthew Walker of South Holland, Jonathan Walker of Highland, Ind., Steven Walker of South Holland, Christopher Walker of Matteson, Ryan Walker of Matteson, Jaden Walker of Matteson, and Kharismah Walker of Hobart, Ind.; five sisters, Virginia Walker of Detroit, Mich., Beverly Walker of Detroit, Mich., Barbara (Tyrone) White of Crown Point, Ind., Michelle Walker of Forest Park and Charnette (Timothy) Peden of Maywood; 11 grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law, Leroy and Carolyn Tate of Matteson; his brother and sister-in-law, LaShaun (Danae) Tate of Chicago Heights; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Walker; his paternal grandparents, Bertha and Silas Walker; and his maternal grandparents, Anniebell and Alonzo Garrett.

Private services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved