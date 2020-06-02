Clarence L. Walker Jr.
Born: July 8, 1963; Webb, Mississippi
Died: May 30, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Clarence L. Walker Jr., age 56, of Sterling, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Clarence was born July 8, 1963 in Webb, Miss., the son of Clarence Lee Sr. and Minnie (Homan) Walker. He married LaShonda Tate on September 8, 2007 in Chicago. Clarence was employed as a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by his wife; his parents; nine children, Jovana (Jagtar) Singh of Oak Forest, Clarence Walker, III of Champaign, Matthew Walker of South Holland, Jonathan Walker of Highland, Ind., Steven Walker of South Holland, Christopher Walker of Matteson, Ryan Walker of Matteson, Jaden Walker of Matteson, and Kharismah Walker of Hobart, Ind.; five sisters, Virginia Walker of Detroit, Mich., Beverly Walker of Detroit, Mich., Barbara (Tyrone) White of Crown Point, Ind., Michelle Walker of Forest Park and Charnette (Timothy) Peden of Maywood; 11 grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law, Leroy and Carolyn Tate of Matteson; his brother and sister-in-law, LaShaun (Danae) Tate of Chicago Heights; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Walker; his paternal grandparents, Bertha and Silas Walker; and his maternal grandparents, Anniebell and Alonzo Garrett.
Private services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.