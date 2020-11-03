1/1
Clausina Huizenga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clausina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clausina Huizenga

Born: April 29, 1924; Morrison

Died: November 1, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Clausina Huizenga, 96, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home preceded by a private family visitation. Mr. Ken Renkes will officiate. A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.

A memorial to Ebenezer Reformed Church has been established.

Clausina was born April 29, 1924, in Morrison, IL, to John and Jennie (Zaagman) Vegter. She was educated in the rural Whiteside County schools. Clausina married Donald LeRoy Huizenga on October 28, 1943, in Morrison, IL. He died July 16, 2011. Clausina farmed along with her husband in the rural Whiteside County area. She was a lifetime member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Clausina enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading, and was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson.

Survivors include three daughters, Janice (Robert) Wiersema of Morrison, Carol (Doug) Wage of The Woodlands, TX, and Ann Huizenga of Sterling, IL; one son, Roger Huizenga of Reno, NV; eight grandchildren, Keith (Susan) Wiersema, Kent (Amy) Wiersema, Kelly (Dan) Timmons, Joel (Carrie) Wage, Sara (Jason) Sherman, Luke (Nicky) Shank, Clint (Angela) Shank, and Cheyne Huizenga; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; three sisters, Ciena Dykema, Edna Dykstra, and Inez VanOosten; and six brothers, George, Mike, Bill, John, and Jacob Vegter and Ted Westerhof.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Renkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved