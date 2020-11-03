Clausina Huizenga
Born: April 29, 1924; Morrison
Died: November 1, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Clausina Huizenga, 96, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison.
A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home preceded by a private family visitation. Mr. Ken Renkes will officiate. A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
A memorial to Ebenezer Reformed Church has been established.
Clausina was born April 29, 1924, in Morrison, IL, to John and Jennie (Zaagman) Vegter. She was educated in the rural Whiteside County schools. Clausina married Donald LeRoy Huizenga on October 28, 1943, in Morrison, IL. He died July 16, 2011. Clausina farmed along with her husband in the rural Whiteside County area. She was a lifetime member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Clausina enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading, and was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson.
Survivors include three daughters, Janice (Robert) Wiersema of Morrison, Carol (Doug) Wage of The Woodlands, TX, and Ann Huizenga of Sterling, IL; one son, Roger Huizenga of Reno, NV; eight grandchildren, Keith (Susan) Wiersema, Kent (Amy) Wiersema, Kelly (Dan) Timmons, Joel (Carrie) Wage, Sara (Jason) Sherman, Luke (Nicky) Shank, Clint (Angela) Shank, and Cheyne Huizenga; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; three sisters, Ciena Dykema, Edna Dykstra, and Inez VanOosten; and six brothers, George, Mike, Bill, John, and Jacob Vegter and Ted Westerhof.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com