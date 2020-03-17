|
Cleone e. stanley
Born: Feb. 11, 1934; Iowa
Died: March 11, 2020; Morrison
MILLEDGEVILLE –Cleone E. Stanely, 86, of Milledgeville died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
Cleone was born in Iowa on February 11, 1934, the daughter of Eli and Wauneta (Johnson) Meng. She married George Stanley in October 1955. He predeceased her in 1993. Cleone was a teacher for many years, and finished her career at Challand Middle School. She was very proud of her Danish heritage, and was also a well-known antiques dealer in Northern Illinois. Cleone owned and operated Maxwell House Antiques in Milledgeville.
Survivors include one daughter, Jo Lynne Herrick of Milledgeville; two grandchildren, Rachel (Brennan) Walker of Colfax, LA, and Candace (Keith Williamson) Herrick of Milledgeville; four great-grandchildren, Anna, Liam, and Evie Walker, and Lillian Williamson; two nieces, Diane Ackerman and Carol Nicholas; and special cousin, Joyce Dixon.
Cleone was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; two sisters, LuVone Meng and Erma McCormick; and one brother, Glen Meng.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Ruthven, Iowa, at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com