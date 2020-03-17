Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311

Cleone E. Stanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleone E. Stanley Obituary
Cleone e. stanley

Born: Feb. 11, 1934; Iowa

Died: March 11, 2020; Morrison

MILLEDGEVILLE –Cleone E. Stanely, 86, of Milledgeville died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.

Cleone was born in Iowa on February 11, 1934, the daughter of Eli and Wauneta (Johnson) Meng. She married George Stanley in October 1955. He predeceased her in 1993. Cleone was a teacher for many years, and finished her career at Challand Middle School. She was very proud of her Danish heritage, and was also a well-known antiques dealer in Northern Illinois. Cleone owned and operated Maxwell House Antiques in Milledgeville.

Survivors include one daughter, Jo Lynne Herrick of Milledgeville; two grandchildren, Rachel (Brennan) Walker of Colfax, LA, and Candace (Keith Williamson) Herrick of Milledgeville; four great-grandchildren, Anna, Liam, and Evie Walker, and Lillian Williamson; two nieces, Diane Ackerman and Carol Nicholas; and special cousin, Joyce Dixon.

Cleone was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; two sisters, LuVone Meng and Erma McCormick; and one brother, Glen Meng.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Ruthven, Iowa, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -