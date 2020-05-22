Consuela "Connie" Galvan
Consuelo 'Connie' Galvan

Born: April 25, 1932

Died: May 20, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Consuelo "Connie" Galvan, 89, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was born on April 25, 1932 in Malakoff, TX the daughter of Ignacio and Maria (Moreno) Morales. She married Manuel Galvan. She enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox and the Bulls, and especially her Mexican soap operas on TV.

Survivors include three daughters, Esther (Richard) Leal of Rock Falls, and Diana (Fred) Aguilar and Teresa (John) Moser both of Sterling; her two sons, Steve Galvan of South Bend, IN and Tim (Sonya) Galvan of Indianapolis, IN; her sister, Mae Velasquez of Chicago; her brother, Tony (Rosemary) Morales of Sterling; 20 grandchildren; several great-grand and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sally Wolf; her son, Manuel "David" Galvan; and her sister, Benita Hernandez.

Private visitation will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling, Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
