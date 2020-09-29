C0ra J. Whelchel
Born: March 26, 1964; Sterling
Died: September 25, 202; Winfield
ROCK FALLS – Cora J. Whelchel, 56, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.
Cora was born in Sterling on March 26, 1964, the daughter of Joe and Sally (Reed) Riley. She married Mark Whelchel on November 2, 1982 in Arkansas. He predeceased her on June 30, 2014. Cora especially enjoyed connecting with special friends and family on Facebook.
Survivors include her mother, Sally Riley of Sterling; two daughters, Melissa Whelchel of Rock Falls and Amy Whelchel of Dixon; two sisters, Carol (Scott) Chadwick of Sterling and Marsha Riley of Arkansas; three brothers, Robbie (Kathy) Riley of Ohio, IL, Ron (Mary) Riley of Silvis, and Richard (Dee) Riley of Jacksonville, FL; and two grandchildren, Jase and Arabelle.
Cora was preceded in death by her father Joe Riley; husband, Mark Whelchel; one sister, Cindy Jackson; and one brother, Charlie Riley.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
