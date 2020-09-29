1/1
Cora J. Whelchel
1964 - 2020
C0ra J. Whelchel

Born: March 26, 1964; Sterling

Died: September 25, 202; Winfield

ROCK FALLS – Cora J. Whelchel, 56, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Cora was born in Sterling on March 26, 1964, the daughter of Joe and Sally (Reed) Riley. She married Mark Whelchel on November 2, 1982 in Arkansas. He predeceased her on June 30, 2014. Cora especially enjoyed connecting with special friends and family on Facebook.

Survivors include her mother, Sally Riley of Sterling; two daughters, Melissa Whelchel of Rock Falls and Amy Whelchel of Dixon; two sisters, Carol (Scott) Chadwick of Sterling and Marsha Riley of Arkansas; three brothers, Robbie (Kathy) Riley of Ohio, IL, Ron (Mary) Riley of Silvis, and Richard (Dee) Riley of Jacksonville, FL; and two grandchildren, Jase and Arabelle.

Cora was preceded in death by her father Joe Riley; husband, Mark Whelchel; one sister, Cindy Jackson; and one brother, Charlie Riley.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Patricia Perry
Friend
September 27, 2020
Cora was a sweet person school we have been friend long time and friend on Facebook we are going to miss her R.I.P.
Gail Berry
Classmate
September 27, 2020
I Loved Cora so much we in class together at Oak Grove she was the sweetest person and takes on Facebook for last few years Fly High Cora
Shyla Carter
Classmate
